Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stake Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,917,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.