Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,346. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

