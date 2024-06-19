Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 12,566 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rukmini Sivaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,100. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.03, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Read Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.