Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the typical volume of 5,845 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

