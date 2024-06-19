NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $116.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $136.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.