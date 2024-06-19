Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.33

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.33 and traded as low as $23.20. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 10,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

