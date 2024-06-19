Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0976 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $655.35 million and $30.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

