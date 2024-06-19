Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,206,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
