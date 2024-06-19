OMG Network Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and $11.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00041899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

