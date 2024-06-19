Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

ON stock remained flat at $70.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,318,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

