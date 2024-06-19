OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KAR

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 511,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.