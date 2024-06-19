Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Acquires A$28,813.62 in Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 1,108,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,813.62 ($19,081.86).

Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga 748,350 shares of Opyl stock.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 184,521 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,321.38 ($2,199.59).

On Monday, May 20th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 438,039 shares of Opyl stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,884.70 ($5,221.66).

Opyl Price Performance

About Opyl

Opyl Limited develops digital tools that enhance healthcare experience for patients in Australia. The company also delivers deep market insights from social media data and enhance clinical research process. It offers Opin, a clinical trial recruitment platform that leverages social media, search engine optimization technologies and emerging artificial intelligence science, and matching patients directly to clinical trials.

