Oracle Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle stock opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after buying an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after buying an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

