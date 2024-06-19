Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $8,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $241,572,000 after acquiring an additional 407,134 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 269,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

