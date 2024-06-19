Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $7.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and $7.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

