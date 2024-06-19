Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $37.94

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $796.69 million and approximately $308.06 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $37.94 or 0.00058441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 38.57776912 USD and is down -11.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $291,259,526.43 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

