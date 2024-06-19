Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading 0% Higher

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.70. 52,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

