Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,288 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFS opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

