Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 267,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLV stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

