Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $44.30 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,059 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 24.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,301,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,014 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

