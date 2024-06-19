Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.04. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

