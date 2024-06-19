Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Parkland Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.14 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.54.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

