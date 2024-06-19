Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. 136,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,796. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.00. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $68.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

