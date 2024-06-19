Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 6,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 1,027,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

