Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $29.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,968.75. 120,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,913. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,893.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,848.46.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.