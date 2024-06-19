Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 5,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.54 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.