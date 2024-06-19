Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $222.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.