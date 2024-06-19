Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in MetLife by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $4,603,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MetLife stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.86. 2,960,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.