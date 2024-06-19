Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 120,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,437 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

HYG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 44,409,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,450,082. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

