Peoples Bank KS Has $175,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 132,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 806,915 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

