Peoples Bank KS Has $975,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.97 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

