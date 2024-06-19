Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

