Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.91

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 250342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.
Pernod Ricard Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.