Perry Ing Sells 23,332 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 651,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,215. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.51.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in McEwen Mining by 25.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

