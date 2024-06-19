Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Insider Acquires £49,506.60 in Stock

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($62,905.46).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,365 ($17.34). 1,307,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Persimmon Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 925 ($11.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,506 ($19.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,392.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,379.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

