Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

