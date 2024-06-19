Phoenix Motor (PEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Motor had a negative net margin of 265.05% and a negative return on equity of 335.82%. The firm had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEV opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Phoenix Motor has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.