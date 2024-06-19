PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $100.49. 1,240,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 995,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

