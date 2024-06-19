Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.67

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.27. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 163,950 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.21. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

