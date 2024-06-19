Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
