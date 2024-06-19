Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

