Polymath (POLY) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $82.09 million and $16,884.36 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00114177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.0899899 USD and is down -16.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,325.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

