PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.85

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 58219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

