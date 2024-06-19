Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.04

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

