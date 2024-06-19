Prism Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6,780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,229,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,648,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,738,148. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

