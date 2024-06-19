Prism Advisors Inc. Has $669,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. 129,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,551. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

