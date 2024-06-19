Prism Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,955. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

