Prism Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.