Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 72,344 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 7.51% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,046. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

