ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as high as $30.51. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1,232,608 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 193,993.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 305.3% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 69,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

